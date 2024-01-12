Bogus taxi patrol duo arrested on N4 highway for extortion

Two undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested for extortion and vehicle fraud.

Two suspects, who would stop taxis along the N4 highway in Tshwane and threaten to impound their vehicles if they didn’t pay a fine, have been arrested.

The two undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for posing as a taxi association patrol squad along the N4 route on Thursday.

According to the Gauteng Department of Transport, the Gauteng Public Transport Intervention Unit (PTIU) was conducting the #Fatela Road Safety operation along the highway outside of Bronkhorstspruit when the two suspects were apprehended for allegedly driving a vehicle displaying a false registration plate, fraudulent licence disk and extortion.

“The unit also impounded two minibus taxis and took the sedan, which is suspected to be a stolen vehicle, to the Pretoria Vehicle Identification Service unit (VIS) for further investigation,” the department said.

Suspects threatened to impound vehicles if spot fines weren’t paid

The suspects would allegedly operated along the N4 route, where they would stop taxis travelling along the route and threaten to impound their vehicles if they did not pay a R2500 spot fine.

The department confirmed that the PTIU addressed complaints after a significant uproar over similar incidents of extortion that have been taking place along the N4 route over the past few months.

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the PTIU for the arrest of the suspects.

“The PTIU continues to play an important role in maintaining law and order in the public transport system. We welcome the arrest of the two suspects, as these individuals pose a serious threat to the peaceful operation of minibus taxis in our province,” said Diale-Tlabela, who was on site during the arrest.

#Fatela Road Safety operation continues throughout January and beyond

The department added that the #Fatela Road Safety operation will continue throughout January and beyond to boost safety on the road and encourage adherence in the province’s hotspot areas.

By promoting responsible driving, educating people about road safety, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against lawlessness and drunk driving — two of the main causes of road traffic accidents — the operation seeks to lessen the carnage on the roads.

The PTIU will also continue to keep an eye on traffic in Gauteng and make sure that there is compliance and visibility, it said.