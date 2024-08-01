Mpumalanga bus and train crash: Senior officials to visit school and scene

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The bus was trying to cross a railway line at the time crash. Picture: Supplied

Education minister Siviwe Gwarube and several senior Mpumalanga government officials are set to visit the school and the scene of a deadly crash between a bus and train on Wednesday.

At least six children died when a bus carrying about 30 pupils from Morneg Combined School collided with a train. The bus was trying to cross a railway line at the time. Several injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The accident, near Mafube Village between Wonderfontein and Arnot, has reignited debates around the safety of scholar transport.

Visiting the scene

Community safety, security, and liaison MEC Jackie Macie, who is also expected to visit the scene on Thursday, called for drivers to be assessed before they are tasked with transporting children.

“Scholar transport and public transport owners must screen drivers before hiring them to know if they are really fit to be trusted with transporting people.

“They must also regularly educate them, test and train them to avoid these kinds of incidences,” he said.

Minister to visit families

Meanwhile, Gwarube and Mpumalanga education MEC Landulile Catherine Dlamini will also visit affected families to offer their condolences.

“A team from the Department of Education, Department of Public Works and Roads and Transport and School Governing Body were at the scene of the accident last night to render the necessary support.

“MEC Dlamini has conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased,” according to her office.

11 pupils killed in Gauteng crash

At least 11 children and a driver were killed in Carletonville, Gauteng, last month after a vehicle carrying schoolchildren was hit from behind by another vehicle at about 6.45am.

A motorist accused of causing the accident on 10 July, which killed 11 pupils and a driver has been charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving.

The 55-year-old Gert van Emmenis was released on R20 000 bail by the Fochville Magistrate’s Court.