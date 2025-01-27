Mzansi’s People: Up close and personal with mobile entrepreneur

Vincent Makaulule bult his personal transportation empire from scratch and has brushed shoulders with celebs and dignitaries.

Thirty years ago, there was no Uber, no crosstown e-hailing parcel service and getting to and from the airport meant a taxi, a shuttle or a family member drop-off.

Vincent Makaulule saw a gap and took it. His company, Mbambe Transport, ran more than 10 vehicles before the Covid pandemic hit.

When lockdown eased he started rebuilding and is already back to half his pre-Covid fleet.

Humble origins

But it started much, much smaller three decades ago. His first car was a Golf Chico, what Makaulule called his “starter kit”.

From there, success rolled in. He started moving parcels for PR companies, banks and other corporates across towns as well as offered his airport transfer services.

After a while, another penny dropped, because transfer clients were looking for more than just a lift. They were seeking experiences and stuff to do when not working.

“I wanted to offer more than just a ride,” he said. “Combining business, leisure, and sightseeing worked beautifully.”

And that’s exactly what he did. His early days were marked by hard work, long hours and a personal touch that he believes set him apart.

“I realised clients wanted to see the owner, not just a driver,” he said. This ethos has kept many of his earliest clients, including major international banks, diplomats, entertainment industry bigwigs and corporate leaders loyal throughout the years.

The personal touch

Makaulule built relationships that extended beyond professional service. “Some clients feel like family now,” he shared. “When people trust you, they return.”

It’s something he said that he’s deeply grateful for. As his business grew thanks to word of mouth, Makaulule’ s client list started reading like the A-list at any given high-end event. He has transported presidents, business magnates and celebrities.

“I’ve driven Bill Clinton, the Reserve Bank Governor of India, Bono and even the ambassador of France,” he said.

He speaks fondly of transporting Nelson Mandela’s friends, including Ahmed Kathrada and George Bizos. “It felt like being part of history,” he said.

Yet, he’s unapologetically grounded. “No matter who it is, they all sit in the front seat if they want,” he said with a laugh. “It’s about making people feel at ease.”

The spot next to the driver makes all the difference. Sir Richard Branson shared several tips with Makaulule over the years. “Richard taught me the importance of personal connection,” Makaulule said.

This included not separating himself from his clients. “When they sit in front with you, there’s a personal connection made,” he said.

“Richard told me it was an important, small act. When someone is relegated to the back seat, the relationship somehow is more strained and less familiar. It worked and still works. He also advised me to adapt and innovate, which was crucial during tough times.”

Managing expectations

When the pandemic disrupted his business, he leaned on Branson’s wisdom. “He said never let others define your limits, and that kept me going,” he added.

Makaulule credits filmmaker Anant Singh as a constant supporter, another client who has become a friend.

Makaulule’ s knack for making friends and memories also extends to his safaris, which are not without their adventures.

Once, a client from Dubai opened the car door during a game drive and threw stones at a rhino.

“I didn’t notice him sneaking out of the car. I was horrified,” he said. “It’s dangerous, but it’s a story that sticks with you. A lesson learned.”

Another time, a client screamed at him for his vehicle scaring a warthog, that resulted in a lion eating it for lunch.

“She thought I could stop nature,” he said. “It showed me how different people’s expectations from various situations can be.”

These experiences taught Makaulule the importance of managing expectations and remaining adaptable, no matter how unusual the scenario.

Johannesburg to Cape Town with a smile

Beyond anecdotes and famous types, Makaulule said his most significant achievements rewind to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

“I managed transportation for the German media, Brazilian radio hosts and stations, and others, with over 40 cars and three buses running a complex schedule, but smoothly,” he said. “It was a logistical challenge, but we nailed it.”

It also added more momentum to his reputation, and his business thrives on referrals. “I’ve never advertised,” he noted.

Makaulule’ s philosophy is simple, he said, always deliver what you promise and never overextend.

He recently expanded his business to Cape Town. “I have a partner there who ensures my clients get the same service,” he said.

“When they travel between Johannesburg and Cape Town, it’s seamless.” He’s also mentoring young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to focus on service and build trust.

