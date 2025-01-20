Road carnage: 1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the festive season death toll on Monday.

More than 1 500 people died on South African roads during the 2024 festive season, a 5.3% increase over last year.

“Tragically, South Africa witnessed 1 502 deaths resulting from 1 234 fatal crashes during the 2024/25 festive season,” she said.

This is a developing story