Road carnage: 1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the festive season death toll on Monday.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: GCIS
More than 1 500 people died on South African roads during the 2024 festive season, a 5.3% increase over last year.
“Tragically, South Africa witnessed 1 502 deaths resulting from 1 234 fatal crashes during the 2024/25 festive season,” she said.
This is a developing story
