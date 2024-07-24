WATCH: ‘We may be dealing with psychosis’ – Ndlozi slams ‘delusional’ Ramaphosa

'If you tell him now that he is wearing a blue tie, he may tell you he is convinced that he is not even dressed,' the EFF MP said.

In yet another critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has characterised the head of state as delusional.

On Tuesday, Ndlozi participated in the debate on the Presidency’s budget vote in Parliament, where Ramaphosa outlined his office’s priorities.

The president, in his speech, emphasised that government would focus on driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty, tackling the high cost of living as well as building a capable, ethical and developed state.

Ndlozi slams Ramaphosa

However, Ndlozi was not convinced about the commitments made by Ramaphosa, echoing similar sentiments shared by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu last week criticised Ramaphosa for “recycling the same promises” and claimed the president was selling a fictitious story to South Africa.

He called for the president to be nominated for a South African Film and Television Award (Saftas) in the category of “Best Fiction”.

In Tuesday’s debate, Ndlozi went further, suggesting that Ramaphosa was unable to distinguish the difference between reality and myth.

“It doesn’t look like you were heard about what you were diagnosing,” the EFF MP said in reference to Shivambu’s remarks.

WATCH: ‘You have no right to question Ramaphosa after VBS,’ Ntshavheni tells Malema

“I think we must upgrade the diagnosis and borrow from the toolkit of Frantz Fanon. We may be dealing with psychosis, whose symptoms are delusions [and] illusions, because when Zakes Mda writes, he knows that he is writing fiction.

“But our candidate tonight truly believes in the delusions that he gives us, one million houses in Alex, he believes that it’s a proper belief.

“Fanon teaches us about cognitive dissonance that when you tell such a person who suffers from such symptoms the truth, they hold on so much to their core belief.

“They become agitated [and] uncomfortable. If you tell him now that he is wearing a blue tie, he may tell you he is convinced that he is not even dressed,” Ndlozi continued.

Watch the video below:

♦️Must Watch♦️



The EFF MP, Dr. @MbuyiseniNdlozi at the Debate on Budget Vote 1: The Presidency in the National Assembly Plenary.



-Our candidate tonight truly believes in the delusions that he gives us, 1 million houses in Alex, he believes that. #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/HARXVLYwds — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 23, 2024

Ramaphosa on pit toilets

The EFF MP sought to give an example of Ramaphosa’s “delusion” and insinuated that the president was misrepresenting facts.

“He comes to this platform and says ‘unsafe toilets have been replaced in 92% of schools needing safe toilets. The remaining 280 schools are scheduled for completion within this financial year.’

“But the report of the Basic Education Department titled ‘Education Facility Management System’ published 3 July 2024 says there are 1 770 schools with pit toilets.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a drama, it’s a show’ – Ndlozi unhappy with ‘disorganised’ Parliament amid budget votes

“This is not a candidate of fiction, we have passed the stage of fiction and we are dealing with mental illness,” Ndlozi added.

According to the EFMS report, 1,770 operational public schools nationally have both appropriate facilities and pit toilets, which have not yet been demolished.

The report further states that 287 public schools across the country only use pit latrines.

On Monday, Ramaphosa hit back at Shivambu for his “Best Fiction” comment, telling the EFF deputy president to go to the ground “for a taste of reality“.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.