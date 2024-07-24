‘Ramaphosa has set gold standard in ethical and purposeful leadership’: Thuli Madonsela

Madonsela said Ramaphosa's response teaches engagement with one another, concentrating on the objective and not the person.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has drawn praise for his recent remarks in Parliament. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa received praise from former public protector Thuli Madonsela after his recent speech and responses during the opening of parliament last week.

“If equanimity had a name! President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the gold standard in ethical, purpose-driven, impact conscious and committed to serve engagement and related leadership,” said Mandonsela.

She claimed Ramaphosa’s response to the “barrage of ferocious insults” taught his political enemies how to respectfully engage with one another, concentrating on the objective and not the person.

“We must not allow our work to be derailed by sowers of disunity. The name-calling, race-baiting, and ethnic chauvinism we have seen in the course of this debate has been regrettable,” said Ramaphosa.

Opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

However, not everyone is convinced about Ramaphosa’s ethics.

Opposition parties have been pushing for Ramaphosa to formally answer for a burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Speaking to the eNCA president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyolwethu Zungula said his party’s request for a judicial review of public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report on the matter would be heard in October.

“If you look at the reasoning, there’s a flawed approach when it comes to the investigations. She did not interview key witnesses. She only relied on written affidavits, which were in many cases done by one law firm,” Zungula said.

He also said the matter would be raised in parliament, where the ANC could “no longer abuse its majority”.

Adam Habib praised Ramaphosa’s speech

Ramaphosa found a supporter in former Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who praised his recent remarks in parliament.

“It was a good address and debate by the president… long overdue. He elevated the discussion, defended the GNU (government of national unity), was principled and pragmatic, and advanced a nuanced policy agenda. He was also respectful but firm to critics, and called out the fascists and populists,” he said.

‘GNU will succeed’

During his speech, Ramaphosa said the GNU would succeed under his governance.

“And we will succeed as the GNU even though others don’t wish us well. Succeed we shall.

“We are now a government of national unity, formed in the cause of rebuilding our nation. We are committed to putting our differences aside and working together for the common good,” he added.