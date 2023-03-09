Nehawu strike: Lives lost during volatile strike – Health Dept

Faizel Patel

The Health Department has confirmed the strike action by the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has led to the loss of lives.

Nehawu continued its strike for a third day on Wednesday with patients across South Africa struggling to access hospitals, surgeries and dispensaries.

Appointments are being cancelled and working members of staff face intimidation as the strike intensifies.

Deaths linked to strike

Speaking to The Citizen, National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Health Minister Joe Phaahla received a “broad report” about patient deaths during the strike.

“This is the report that the minister got when we visited Charlotte Maxeke: that some death reports in Gauteng could be linked to the strike action by Nehawu members.”

“So, today we want to go back to get a full briefing and also to visit other health facilities for them to gauge the impact of the strike,” Mohale said.

Legal advice

Mohale said Phaahla will be joined by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during the visits.

Mohale said the department is seeking legal advice.

“As indicated by the minister yesterday, we are seeking legal advice because this is going to be a legal matter as soon as we have established the full facts about the reported deaths.”

“So far we have not received any reports of injuries in terms of healthcare workers, doctors and nurses because they were just chased away and told to leave and were locked out of the premises,” he said.

Interdict

On Wednesday, the Gauteng health department obtained an interim interdict preventing the disruption of medical service in the province.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba the interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect.

“It prevents striking workers from doing anything that directly or indirectly obstructs or impeaches access to and from health facilities across the Gauteng province or even from damaging any departmental property,” Modiba said.

Wage negotiations

Mohale said Nehawu is expected to meet with the negotiator for Public Service and Administration Department on the way forward.

The disgruntled public servants are calling for a 10% wage increase, but the government has offered a 4.7% increase.

“We’ll know later during the course of the day how they are going to conclude which will give the direction to how the situation will be going forward.”

