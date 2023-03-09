Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
9 Mar 2023
4:40 am
Protests

‘They’ll never get it’ – Nehawu’s strike in quest for 10% raise ‘pure foolishness’

Reitumetse Makwea

A labour law specialist says there has never been any settlement at 10%.

Nehawu strike in quest for 10% raise ‘pure foolishness’
Striking Nehawu workers blockade the entrance to the Edenvale Hospital, 8 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
As the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike action spreads across the country, an expert says though the industrial action is unlawful, it will likely gain momentum. Patients were turned away from some hospitals in Gauteng, Gqeberha, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal due to a public sector wage strike, and many government offices closed across the country. 'They'll never get it' Labour law specialist Andrew Levy said the strike was unlawful, not procedural and would gain momentum for a little while until it died down. “It is very concerning because if you look at the position of...

Read more on these topics