30 Jan 2025

03:32 pm

JUST IN: Nersa approves 12.7% electricity tariff hike for Eskom

Eskom initially wanted a 36.15% tariff increase for 2025.

Demonstration outside the Eskom offices in Belville against the rising electricity tariffs on 12 August 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved a 12.7% electricity tariff increase for Eskom.

This decision, announced on Thursday, forms part of Eskom’s sixth multi-year price determination (MYPD6) revenue application, which outlines tariff adjustments for the 2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028 financial years.

Eskom initially requested a 36.15% increase for April 2025, along with additional hikes of 11.81% for 2026 and 9.10% for 2027.

This follows a nearly 13% increase implemented in April 2023.

The approved increase has stirred controversy, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) launching a petition to oppose the tariff hikes.

On Thursday, the DA made a final plea for Nersa to reject the proposed 36% increase.

However, Nersa approved a 12.7% hike for 2025, alongside smaller adjustments of 5.36% for 2026 and 6.19% for 2027.

Watch the briefing below:

This is a developing story

