No consequences for ‘disgraced’ former hospital CEO who earns R1.5m salary without work

It was revealed that the former CEO was promoted to acting director at the hospital.

Ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, is reportedly continuing to receive a substantial salary despite not currently performing any duties.

This was revealed by Gauteng Health Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The revelation came during an oral reply to questions posed by Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Mkabayi, who was removed from her position as hospital CEO following a damning Health Ombud’s report in March 2023, has still not faced any disciplinary action despite recommendations to do so within one month of the report’s release.

“Dr Mkabayi needed support for her mental condition,” Bloom stated, explaining the lack of disciplinary measures.

Former CEO situation ‘outrageous’

It was revealed that the Health Ombud’s report made critical findings about Mkabayi’s misconduct and mismanagement of the hospital.

Part of the findings was irregularly working from home and taking unauthorised days off.

Mkabayi allegedly also gained notoriety for suspending Dr Tim de Maayer, who exposed poor conditions at the hospital, a decision she reversed only after public outrage.

Despite these issues, Mkabayi was given a top head office position as acting director overseeing HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and TB (HAST) programs.

Bloom revealed that instead of receiving a disciplinary hearing for her actions, Mkabayi was promoted to acting director at the hospital.

According to Bloom, the former CEO turned acting director earns R1.5 million a year, despite not working because of her mental state.

“She continues to earn the same salary as a hospital CEO,” Bloom complained.

Bloom further criticised the situation, stating, “This is outrageous. After all the trouble she caused, she is now on a long-running paid holiday at taxpayers’ expense. If she can’t do any useful job, she should be medically boarded and leave the department.”

He added that the controversy highlights ongoing issues within the Gauteng health system.

Bloom argued for the implementation of a DA policy, saying that such a measure would ensure better care for hospital patients and would carry out “merit-based appointments and swift disciplinary action for wrongdoing”.

