80 Gauteng and Limpopo pupils hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in recent days

Suspected food poisoning hospitalises more than 80 pupils in Gauteng and Limpopo, prompting investigations and food safety warnings.

Suspected incidents of alleged food poisoning among South African children are continuing after more than 80 pupils were hospitalised in separate incidents in Gauteng and Limpopo in the last few days.

Last week, six children in Naledi, Soweto, died soon after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop in the area.

Although the incident was blamed on food poisoning, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised a “thorough investigation” when he spoke at the funeral.

47 Tshwane pupils hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

Also last week, 74 female West Rand Grade 12 learners were hospitalised and later discharged after being treated for suspected food poisoning.

In the latest incident, 47 pupils from Rapelego Primary School in New Eersterust, Hammanskraal, received medical treatment at Jubilee Hospital, Odi Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital, and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

ALSO READ: Locals must open own spaza shops

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) confirmed on Tuesday that the majority of the pupils, aged between nine and 14, were discharged between Monday and Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, only four children remain in hospital, with one child at a private facility.

“The Grade 5 learners [were] reported to have consumed chocolates purchased from another learner that had an expiry date of June 2024. The learners then presented with gastrointestinal issues with some experiencing breathing difficulties,” the department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said.

Pupils consumed expired chocolates

The GDoH again urged the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and non-perishable food items.

The department also advised people not to consume food that is expired, even if it might still look edible.

ALSO READ: ‘This feels like a curse’ – Emotions run high at memorial for Naledi food poisoning victims

In Limpopo, Makhado mayor Dorcus Mboyi visited three pupils who fell ill after eating snacks from a spaza shop near Denga Secondary School in Ha-Nthabalala on Monday. According to the municipality, the pupils are in a stable condition at Elim Hospital.

In a separate incident, 31 pupils from Mukhwantheli Secondary School complained of stomach pains after eating food during an educational tour at Schoemansdal Museum.

The children were taken to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for medical assessment.

34 Limpopo pupils hospitalised

Mboyi urged both pupils and food vendors to remain vigilant.

“We strongly urge all tuckshop owners and street vendors to ensure that the food they sell is safe and meets health standards. Learners should also take care to check the expiry dates and quality of food before purchasing,” she said.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Over 70 matriculants hospitalised after suspected poisoning discharged

Although these incidents have been blamed on food foisoning, an expert told The Citizen that it may not be the case.

The expert, who cannot be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said spaza shops often sell pesticides, such as aldicarb, also known as two-step, in small packets that the owners make up themselves from containers of pesticides.

Spaza shop food and inspections

He added that spaza shops also buy snacks in bulk and make up smaller packets to sell at their shops. However, they do not adhere to safety standards and handle the pesticides and the snacks without the necessary precautions to prevent contamination.

Meanwhile, inspectors from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) found expired food, foreign products, and even bullfrogs in spaza shops in Naledi on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Ina Opperman