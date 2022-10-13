SA students stranded in Russia as Mpumalanga govt ‘fails to pay their funds’

Faizel Patel

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has confirmed it has no information about how many of the contracts of South African students furthering their studies in Russia have expired or if they have been evicted from their residences.

Over 220 students are supposed to be fully funded by the department as part of the Provincial Human Resource Development Strategy with costs covered for living expenses, tuition and accommodation.

Department clueless

However, the department remained clueless about the plight of the students.

“The department is currently in advanced discussions with the South African Embassy in Russia and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in an effort to accelerate the payment of tuition and accommodation for the students.”

“Everything humanly possible is being done by the department to ensure that the academic and plight of students is not compromised,” the department said.

Expulsion and eviction

The students faced expulsion and eviction from residences after the department cancelled the contract of the implementing agent Green Tutu trading as RACUS.

“In the past, the placement of the students to various institutions was facilitated by a contracted implementation agent called Green Tutu trading as Racus, whose contract has since expired as of March 2022.”

The department advertised a tender in October 2021 to solicit an implementing agent. The department did not receive any responses and accordingly it was re-advertised this month of October 2022,” it said.

The department confirmed there are currently 229 students who are furthering their studies in various fields including medicine, veterinary science, engineering, aeronautical science, cyber security and IT in Russia.

Student stipends

The department said it has also increased the stipend students are receiving.

“The department has since increased the stipend from R4 000 to R5 000 per student per month to mitigate the challenges that the students are experiencing as a result of the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.”

It has vowed to make all outstanding payments to tertiary institutions in Russia for South African students currently studying in that country.

“The challenge that the department is currently addressing is about the payment of accommodation and tuition fees. This is expected to be concluded by the 14 October 2022 as required by Russian universities,” it said.

