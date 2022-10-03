Marizka Coetzer
Schools burst at the seams

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said to assist high-pressure schools to accommodate more pupils, they will augment classroom shortages

Many pupils could be disappointed after schools receive more applications than chairs available in the classrooms. Gauteng department of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “To assist high-pressure schools to accommodate more pupils, we will augment classroom shortages and enhance space by providing schools with mobile units and transferring funds to schools for self-build classroom projects.” ALSO READ: Former learner speaks out about ‘horrors’ at private school in Pretoria Lesufi said the process would avail about 599 additional classrooms for primary education facilities and 698 for secondary schools. “A total of 764 062 applications were processed for both Grade 1 and...

