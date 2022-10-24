NPA welcomes Ramaphosa’s decision to make Investigating Directorate permanent

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his response to the State Capture Commission’s recommendations.

State capture report recommendations

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening on a raft of measures government intends on taking to implement Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s more than 300 recommendations contained in the state capture reports.

Among the key announcements made by the president was the establishment of Investigating Directorate (ID) as a permanent entity within the NPA.

The ID was formed as a temporary structure within the NPA to prosecute state capture and other significant corruption cases.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said making the ID permanent would strengthen its capabilities with the provision of the requisite criminal investigatory powers.

He said this would also enable the ID to adopt a fully-fledged multi-disciplinary, prosecution-led investigation model.

“The ID will be able to apply this model in relation to its mandate on complex corruption. This has proven to be the most effective method in the past, and there is no reason why we cannot do it again,” Mhaga said in a statement.

Mhaga said a permanent and empowered ID would also allow the entity to recruit and retain the best specialised expertise among its ranks.

“This additional expertise includes forensic investigators, data analysts and cyber experts.”

Independence of NPA

On strengthening the NPA and its independence, Mhaga said the commitment by Ramaphosa to introduce greater transparency and public consultation in the selection and appointment of the National Director of Public Prosecutions was in line with international best practice.

He said this would strengthen the independence of the NPA.

“We also welcome the commitment to settle the issues relating to the NPA’s financial and administrative independence. An NPA enjoying both de facto and de jure independence will serve as a bulwark for an invigorated and permanent ID with its own investigative capacity.”

Legislative amendments

The NPA said it was also partnering with various sectors, including business to strengthen its capabilities and capacities to be more effective and efficient.

The organisation further welcomed the review of the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to improve the protection of whistleblowers.

“The implementation of these measures will require legislative amendments and we hope that this process will be expedited.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

