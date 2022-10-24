Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
24 Oct 2022
1:01 pm
Politics

ANC ‘elders’ attack on Ramaphosa doesn’t sit right, but they’re not all wrong

Though the reasons for their attacks on Ramaphosa this past weekend vary and some have ulterior motives, the former presidents' criticism isn't completely unwarranted.

Former ANC presidents
Former ANC presidents screengrab
African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Fikile Mbalula says the elders of the governing party must play their role correctly if they have issues with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mbalula was reacting to attacks on the sitting president by former presidents of the party over the weekend. ALSO READ: Zuma takes aim at Ramaphosa and Zondo Cyril a 'criminal'? In an unprecedented move, Jacob Zuma labelled Ramaphosa a criminal, while Thabo Mbeki said the ANC was infiltrated by criminals, saying the party ought to consider whether Ramaphosa should step aside if the independent panel appointed by Parliament found...

