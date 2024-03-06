WATCH: Pandor concerned about ‘catastrophic situation in Gaza’

Pandor said it is vital SA urges negotiators to meet and finalise talks to ensure hostages are freed and a ceasefire gets underway.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said she is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and that South Africa must back the calls for help to assist Palestinians in what has been described as a grim situation in the enclave.

Pandor made the remarks during an address to the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Naledi Pandor speaking about the ‘catastrophic’ situation in Gaza

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and that South Africa must back the calls for help to assist #Palestinians in what has been decribed as a grim situation in the enclave. #NalediPandor #Gaza #Israel @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/OTIJEWa7ue — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 6, 2024

Catastrophe

She expressed concern about the dire situation in Gaza.

“A catastrophic situation is before the eyes of the world, and it is imperative as South Africa that we speak out against what is unfolding and the great harm that is underway in the occupied territories of Palestine.”

Pandor said it is also vital that South Africa urges negotiators to urgently meet and finalise negotiations to ensure that hostages are freed by Hamas and that a ceasefire gets underway to allow the beginning of a discussion for a process towards a two-state solution.

“Should the talks fail, should we not arrive at a ceasefire, chairperson, the world is confronted by an unbelievable tragedy and catastrophe, and we as South Africa should do all we can to persuade the world… not to permit that.”

ALSO READ: US VP Kamala Harris calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza

ICJ

Meanwhile, Israel continues to ignore the order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after its ruling in January.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

In its scathing judgment, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

“The state of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1. The State of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza strip,” Justice Joan Donoghue, the court’s president said.

Israel ICJ report

Pandor said they have received Israel’s report to the ICJ and government is still studying how Israel is complying with the directives to minimise harm to Palestinians in Gaza.

“It is important, given that South Africa has led the way in placing this matter before the ICJ, that we continue with our resolve to ensure that we do finally arrive at a two-state solution.

“But most importantly, in the immediate, that we make every effort to ensure that lives are saved and that the people of Gaza and the West Bank have access to humanitarian aid and that they are able to survive this ordeal,” Pandor said.

Gaza death toll

Israel’s relentless military campaign to eliminate Hamas has killed more than 30 600 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

The UN estimates that 2.2 million people − the vast majority of Gaza’s population − are threatened with famine, particularly in the north where destruction, fighting and looting make the delivery of food almost impossible.

ALSO READ: Pandor’s security beefed up amid threats to her and children over ICJ case against Israel