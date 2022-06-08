Getrude Makhafola
8 Jun 2022
7:15 am
Parliament

Road Accident Fund: Mbalula can’t use sub judice excuse to evade accounting any longer

The excuse that the fight between the RAF and AG's office is sub judice forwarded by Mbalula does not stand, said Parliament's legal adviser.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula Photo: GCIS
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula should be called before Parliament to account on the Road Accident Fund (RAF), regardless of ongoing court action against the Auditor-General (AGSA). This was the gist of a legal opinion sought by MPs, which said Mbalula can no longer hide behind the sub judice rule to avoid answering questions about the ailing entity. The Standing Committee on Public Accounts requested a legal opinion after the minister earlier this month declined to appear over AGSA's disclaimer audit opinion on RAF, citing the ongoing litigation between the two entities. The dispute between the AGSA and the RAF is...

