National Assembly rejects Frank Chikane’s nomination for intelligence watchdog post

Thapelo Lekabe

The National Assembly has put the brakes on the ANC’s nomination of Reverend Frank Chikane as the country’s next Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI).

Chikane was nominated for the post earlier this month by parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) after an extensive interview process.

At least two-thirds required

In terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, in order for Chikane’s nomination to be approved by the National Assembly, at least two-thirds of its members were required to support his nomination before President Cyril Ramaphosa could appoint him.

ALSO READ: Reverend Frank Chikane shortlisted for intelligence watchdog post

However, Chikane failed to garner enough votes from MPs on Wednesday, after the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party and African Transformation Movement rejected the nomination.

He only received 232 votes in favour and 113 voted against. There were no abstentions.

Chikane is a former anti-apartheid activist and served as the director-general in the Presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.

He has also served on several boards of companies, trusts, councils of universities and the leadership structures of the church, in politics and government.

Now that Chikane’s nomination has failed, the Joint Standing Committee is required to nominate another person for the IGI position.

The IGI is tasked with monitoring intelligence and counter-intelligence activities of the South African State Security Agency (SSA) and the intelligence divisions of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

NOW READ: Youth Day: MPs raise concerns over unemployment crisis, substance abuse and GBV