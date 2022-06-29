Parliament appoints investigator to look into EFF’s GBV claims

Citizen Reporter

Parliament has appointed an independent investigator to probe allegations of sexual harassment following a scuffle between EFF members and Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) officials.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed on Wednesday that advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere had been appointed to investigate the EFF’s complaints of gender-based violence (GBV), among others.

“Advocate Baloyi-Mere’s responsibility will be to assess the complaints and allegations made by the EFF members against the PPS officials, as well as complaints and claims made by the PPS officials against the EFF members, and then report to the Speaker on its findings and recommendations,” Mothaposa said in a statement.

The complaint was filed by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, calling on National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Mapisa-Nqakula to conduct an investigation into allegations of GBV, allegedly committed by members of the PPS against the Red Berets MPs.

On 9 June, EFF MPs had to be removed from Parliament for displaying highly disruptive behaviour, which saw the debate on the Presidency budget vote delayed by over an hour.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to the House to give his reply to the debate the following day, chaos erupted again when EFF MPs, including Naledi Chirwa, said they would not be addressed by a criminal.

Ramaphosa had come under fire for $4 million theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo because the crime was not reported to the South African Police Service (Saps).

“EFF members were removed from the chamber and on the online platform after, on both days, they engaged in gross disturbance in the House through persistent points of orders, disorderliness and defiance of the speaker’s rulings and authority, purporting to question the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Assembly,” Mothapo said.

He indicated that the PPS officials also lodged a complaint “about allegedly violent treatment from EFF MPs who resisted and actively hindered them from carrying out Mapisa-Nqakula’s instruction to remove disruptive members”.

“The PPS officials further reported that threats and intimidation were meted out to them by certain EFF members,” Mothapo added.

Mothapo said Baloyi-Mere’s investigation has to be completed within 14 working days.

“After that, submit a written report within five working days to the Speaker,” the parliamentary spokesperson concluded.

Criminal charge

The EFF opened a criminal case against Mapisa-Nqakula over the incidences in Parliament.

According to the Red Berets, a woman was assaulted physically and sexually.

“EFF MPs, who were subjected to Mapisa-Nqakula’s tyranny in service of Ramaphosa, have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the so-called Parliamentary Protection Services. The case has been opened at the Cape Town Central Police Station,” the party said earlier this month.

The EFF also said at the time that it would pursue private prosecution against Mapisa-Nqakula and the Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) if nothing is done about the cases it has opened.

