Four MPs reprimanded for late disclosure of their financial interests

The National Assembly on Tuesday reprimanded four Members of Parliament (MPs) for the late disclosure of their financial gifts and interests in terms of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.

Of the 454 MPs who are required to submit their disclosures – only four: two from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), one from the African National Congress (ANC) and one from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – missed the 30 November 2021 submission deadline.

The MPs were IFP MP and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP Elphas Buthelezi, ANC MP Ponani Makhubele-Marilele, and EFF MP Brenda Mathevula.

The Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests requires that parliamentarians should disclose their registrable interests annually at a time determined by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

The code states that if a MP has no registrable interests, a “nil” return should be submitted, therefore, the four MPs breached the code by failing to comply with its requirements.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests recommended that the National Assembly impose a penalty on the four MPs for contravening the code.

The House, during its plenary sitting on Tuesday, resolved to reprimand Hlengwa, Buthelezi, Makhubele-Marilele and Mathevula for their late disclosures.

“After careful consideration of each members’ case and representation the joint committee recommended that the House impose a penalty in terms of Item 10.7.7.1 (i) of ‘the Code’. The four Members were each reprimanded in the House for their late disclosures,” Mothapo said in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

