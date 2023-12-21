Ramaphosa sets date for 2024 State of the Nation Address

Next year also marks the 30th anniversary of the country's democratically-elected parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2023 State of the Nation Address. Picture: Supplied by GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the National Council of Provinces chairperson (NCOP), Amos Masondo, requesting them to convene a joint sitting of the two Houses on Thursday, 8 February 2024, at 7pm for the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

It will be held at the Cape Town City Hall.

The Sona marks the official start of the parliamentary programme for the year.

According to parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, the second Sona has been scheduled after the elections.

“As preparations for this key event on the parliamentary calendar progress, the significance of the upcoming year resonates deeply within the nation’s collective memory,” said Mothapo.

“This occasion will be particularly momentous as South Africa celebrates the 30th anniversary of its democracy, commemorating three decades since the historic first democratic elections of 1994,” said Mothapo.

“This landmark year symbolises the South African people’s triumph over centuries of colonialism and apartheid, marking a significant shift in the nation’s history.”

Anniversary

“As we prepare to inaugurate the 7th democratically-elected parliament following the elections, efforts are being made to welcome new Members of Parliament. This includes adjusting and aligning our internal procedures, processes and systems, where appropriate, with the Electoral Amendment Act of 2023.

“The anniversary year ahead serves as a reminder of our journey toward a more inclusive and democratic society, celebrating the achievements of the past while forging ahead toward a future of continued progress and unity.”

The Sona highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines the government’s programmes for the coming financial year.

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa’s Sona at the Cape Town City Hall was briefly disrupted by six EFF MPs, including Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema, after storming the stage.

They have since been found guilty of contempt of parliament.

Their suspension without pay will take effect from 1 to 29 February after it was approved by the National Assembly.