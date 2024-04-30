WATCH: Ramaphosa learns how to take snuff while on campaign trail

From helping with laundry to attending weddings and teaching president Ramaphosa how to use snuff, this election season is getting wild.

Ramaphosa gets advice on how to take snuff. Picture: Screenshot/Athi Geleba TikTok video

The last thing President Cyril Ramaphosa was expecting to learn while on the elections campaign trail was how to use snuff.

The president went door-to-door in the Free State recently to encourage South Africans to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) in next month’s polls.

In a video shot during the walkabout, Ramaphosa can seen at a table with a container of snuff in front of him. He engages with an elderly woman who shares with him how she uses tobacco.

Commonly used by old people in the African community, snuff is a form of smokeless tobacco made from finely ground or pulverized tobacco leaves.

Some people use the product for ritualistic purposes, while others enjoy the taste and or scent of tobacco.

Ramaphosa seemed keen to learn how snuff was used.

When asked how she prefers to take hers, she said she sniffs it through her nose.

“This one is strong, I am scared of it”, the president said after smelling the tobacco.

Watch Ramaphosa getting advice on how to take snuff:

Electioneering wonders

South Africa is just a few weeks away from elections and while voting day gets closer each day, political parties are casting all sorts of nets to fish for votes.

From helping with laundry to attending weddings and learning how to use snuff, politicians are everywhere this election season.

ANC leaders have been spotted at church and weddings in recent weeks.

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula recently posted a video of the party’s supporters rejoicing at a wedding.

“Comrades siyashadisa (we are even wedding people) during this season,” he said.

Watch ANC members at the wedding:

Comrades, siyashadisa nokushadisha during this season 😂😂😂😂🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/7LotBAxcEF — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 29, 2024

