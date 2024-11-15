Parliamentary cleaners expected to earn more than police officials by 2026

By 2026, parliamentary cleaners could out-earn South African police officers, raising questions about fair compensation.

National Assembly Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron expressed his outrage noting how parliamentary cleaners and low-skilled workers will soon earn more than a police officer.

In a post on social media platform X, Cameron said: “Outrageous that cleaners at parliament will soon earn more than police officers working the beat.”

Police officers wages per annum

Speaking to the citizen, Cameron explained that the current lowest skill band (levels 1 – 2) at South African Police Services (Saps) is R227 000 annually with the skilled band (levels 3 – 5) earning R320 000.

“Saps Annual Report indicates an average rise in compensation for employees of 7% over the mid-term,” he said.

By 2026 the low-skilled will earn R259 892 and skilled R366 368, assuming the 7% increase in average rise in compensation for police officers.

Parliamentary cleaners wages

According to Cameron, parliamentary cleaners currently earn R170 000 per annum and will earn double their salaries in 2026.

“Parliamentary cleaners and low-category workers will be earning about R350 000 (according to Sunday Times) by 2026,” he added.

Cameron said it was important to speak up on behalf of police officers who don’t get a fair opportunity to do so themselves as these are the changes they are fighting for.

“No offence to the cleaning staff, but surely, we need to look after our cops. Imagine being a sergeant for over 10 years (some much longer), despite excellent performance, you witnessed promotions of politically connected over the years, and now you hear this news.”

Moloto Mothapo, the spokesperson for the parliament, has justified the action, saying it corrects unjust conditions where the parliament had two distinct entry-level structures.

“The transition corrects the disparity by moving cleaning staff into the A band, which has always been Parliament’s standard entry-level category. The alignment eliminates an unjust dual system and ensures all entry-level employees, regardless of their role, fall under the same remuneration structure. This change reflects Parliament’s commitment to workplace equality and fair labour practices,” he said

