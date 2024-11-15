SANDF’s Operation Prosper to fight illegal mining back in effect

The South African National Defence Force has deployed 1,100 members across the country to assist police with illegal mining operations.

Boots are back on the ground in support of authorities fighting illegal mining.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended Operation Prosper, which is aimed at fighting illegal mining and associated crime.

This is the third extension of its kind and will be vaild until March 2025.

R140 million operation to fight zama zamas

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) appeared before the Joint Standing Committee on Defence on Friday, outlining the army’s state of readiness.

A contingent of 1,100 SANDF members will be deployed in cooperation with police to fight against illegal mining and related criminality across the country.

The deployment has already taken effect, having been extended for five months from 1 November 2024 to 31 March next year.

The soldiers will focus on the interior provinces of the country, with members making their way to the North West on Friday as part of the police minister’s visit to Stillfontein.

This phase of Operation Prosper, which was initiated during the sixth parliament, will come at a cost of just over R140 million.

Can SANDF win?

An unconfirmed number illegal miners have been in a standoff with authorities outside Klerksdorp for several days.

Members of the standing committee questioned SANDF’s Head of Joint Operation Lieutenant General Siphiwe Sangweni about whether the members would have a tangible effect on the ground.

Sangweni stressed that illegal mining would not be their only focus, but would assist with the overflow crimes.

“When you are attending to the illegal mining in the shaft, the areas and the communities are also affected,” the Lieutenant General said, ointing out that illegal miners were linked to multiple crimes in adjacent areas.

Numbers exaggerated

Despite numerous efforts by police to get the miners to resurface, their requests have been ignored.

Efforts included sending a negotiator, food and posters down the shaft to persuade the illegal miners to come out.

It was also reported that several illegal miners may have died, although only one body has been retrieved from the shaft so far.

“In terms of the numbers, we do feel that the numbers are being exaggerated. We have pulled all resources and mobilised all resources to work on this particular case,” stated national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

