Pilots told to go for re-examination after fraudulent medical certificates issued

A former senior Designated Aviation Medical Examiner under investigation after issuing fraudulent medical certificates.

Pilots, air traffic controllers, cabin crew, flight engineers and other aviation personnel who have been examined by a former senior Designated Aviation Medical Examiner (DAME) who issued fraudulent medical certificates have been urged to present themselves for re-examination and certification.

This comes after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Tuesday said it was finalising an investigation into alleged improper and fraudulent conduct by Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba who was designated to ensure aviation personnel, including pilots, meet the required standards for a valid license.

The SACAA said the report follows a series of non-compliance and enforcement actions taken by the regulator against Sishaba.

Re-examination

SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu said the SACAA online system flagged that Sishaba continued to examine and issue medical certificates, in gross violation of civil aviation regulations.

“Under the regulations, all the certificates issued from 1 April 2024 are therefore invalid. All license holders who received medical certification from Dr Sishaba from this date must present themselves for re-examination and certification to a current and valid DAME within the next 15 working days.

“Further investigations identified the alleged use of non-medical and unauthorised personnel for conducting medical assessments and filing of fraudulent and incomplete medical reports in the SACAA medical system.

‘Improper and fraudulent conduct’

Gwebu said Sishaba’s designation is under scrutiny due to ongoing investigations into alleged improper and fraudulent conduct.

“In 2023, an enforcement action resulted in a penalty being issued to Dr Sishaba for non-compliance. Her designation as DAME expired on 31 March 2024 and has not been renewed pending the ongoing investigations into her conduct.”

Aviation operators informed

Poppy Khoza, the Director of Civil Aviation said she has notified known operators who used Sishaba’s services and has issued a General Notice to the aviation industry including pilots with further instructions.

“We view these allegations in a very serious light as they have a direct impact on the ability of aviation personnel to perform their duties in a safe manner as prescribed by the CARs (Civil Aviation Regulations).”

“South Africa’s aviation sector boasts an exemplary safety record, with no fatal accidents in the scheduled airline sector in nearly forty years. While our investigations are continuing, we cannot ignore these findings. Ensuring the safety of aviation services is our top priority, and we will pursue all available legal measures to resolve this issue swiftly,” Khoza said.

Medical assessments

Gwebu said the Civil Aviation Act mandates that aviation personnel, including pilots, undergo regular prescribed medical assessments to ensure their health status is compatible with their roles and licenses.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident the SACAA warns that if any person designated with a responsibility to uphold safety, abuses that power, the Authority will not hesitate to act decisively against that individual,” Gwebu said.

Khoza thanked license holders and service providers who continue to participate in the investigation.

“License holders who are unsure of their status should contact the SACAA Aviation Medical Department immediately, she said.

e-Portal

Gwebu said DAMEs are required to submit completed medical assessments with supporting medical records to the SACAA online system for verification by SACAA’s Medical Assessors.

“The SACAA’s shift to an automated system has proven beneficial enabling the detection of such irregularities in real-time and without delay and improving data accuracy.”

Gwebu said the SACAA launched an e-Services portal in November 2022 allowing aviation operators to renew and pay for their Air Operator Certificates and other approvals online.

“There is a possibility that the doctor may be using a manual backup system to avoid detection. The SACAA has requested all SACAA-related documents in Dr Sishaba’s possession be immediately returned,” Gwebu said.

Gwebu said under the CARs, the Director of Civil Aviation may designate medical practitioners to conduct medical examinations on aviation personnel to ensure they meet the required standards for a valid license.

Gwebu added that the Director considers re-designation only for medical practitioners who have demonstrated “satisfactory performance during previous designation periods.”

