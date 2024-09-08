Chaos at Bethlehem Airshow after 19 cars damaged by fire [VIDEO]

One person was injured when he tried to move his vehicle.

At least 19 vehicles were damaged in a fire in the parking area of an airshow in Bethlehem. Picture: Facebook/Dihlabeng Local Municipality

Police are investigating an incident where a least 19 vehicles were burnt at the Bethlehem Airshow in the Free State following a fire that got out of control.

One person was injured when he tried to move his vehicle.

It is suspected that the fire was started by someone who wanted to braai meat at the event on Saturday.

Watch the fire at the Bethlehem Airshow

Police are investigating an incident where a least 19 vehicles were burnt at the Bethlehem Airshow in the Free State following a fire that got out of control.

One person was injured when he tried to move his vehicle. #BethlehemAirshow #FreeState Video: Supplied @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/DDu1AgHtiL — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) September 8, 2024

Cars burnt out

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle told The Citizen, of the vehicles damaged, nine were “completely burned” out.

“On 2024 at about 14:00 it was reported that a fire started outside the area where the Bethlehem Airshow took place. The fire spread rapidly in the strong windy conditions. It is reported that 19 vehicles were damaged, of which nine were completely burned.

“The numbers could rise as the investigation continues. From the Bethlehem report there is one person who was injured when he tried to move his vehicle. He was admitted to a hospital in Bethlehem.” Earle.

Earle said police have opened an enquiry docket to look into the cause of the fire to determine if anybody will be held accountable.

Picture: Facebook/Dihlabeng Local Municipality

ALSO READ: More than a dozen cars destroyed in Tshwane scrapyard fire

Bethlehem Airshow

The Bethlehem Airshow was officially opened by MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Hon Toto Makume and the Executive Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality Tseki Tseki.

The show is an annual event aimed at attracting tourists which had not taken place in four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scrapyard fire

Last month, a fire at a scrapyard in Pretoria led to more than a dozen cars being destroyed.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department said the fire broke out at an outbuilding in Malie Street, Booysens just after midday.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that several vehicles in a scrapyard were on fire. They immediately began with firefighting operations and stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby factory.

“The fire was extinguished at about 4:34pm.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

ALSO READ: Three shops gutted by fire in Joburg CBD