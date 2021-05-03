Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
3 May 2021
4:55 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule?

Eric Naki

The ANC leadership will find it hard to present any justification to keep Ace Magashule at party head office Luthuli House beyond Monday.

File picture. ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Today could be the end of the road for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as the national working committee (NWC) will finalise his fate after he failed to step aside at the end of the 30-day deadline on Friday. The ANC top six sat earlier than usual yesterday to discuss Magashule’s matter and the of-fice-bearers were expected to give feedback to a gathering of the NWC today. ANC leadership had no justification to keep Magashule at party head office Luthuli House beyond today. As was expected, both former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe told Magashule to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BREAKING NEWS

Mokgoro removed as North West premier, ANC's Bushy Maape set to take over
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

POLITICS

Limpopo ANC bigwig faces party suspension over VBS saga - report
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS

Magashule ally elected Mangaung metro's new mayor
1 day ago
1 day ago

POLITICS

Magashule man could become Mangaung metro mayor today
1 day ago
1 day ago