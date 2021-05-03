Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule?

Today could be the end of the road for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as the national working committee (NWC) will finalise his fate after he failed to step aside at the end of the 30-day deadline on Friday. The ANC top six sat earlier than usual yesterday to discuss Magashule’s matter and the of-fice-bearers were expected to give feedback to a gathering of the NWC today. ANC leadership had no justification to keep Magashule at party head office Luthuli House beyond today. As was expected, both former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe told Magashule to...

Today could be the end of the road for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as the national working committee (NWC) will finalise his fate after he failed to step aside at the end of the 30-day deadline on Friday.

The ANC top six sat earlier than usual yesterday to discuss Magashule’s matter and the of-fice-bearers were expected to give feedback to a gathering of the NWC today.

ANC leadership had no justification to keep Magashule at party head office Luthuli House beyond today. As was expected, both former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe told Magashule to do as the ANC instructed – step aside.

Magashule had met former party president Jacob Zuma and former treasurer-general Matthews Phosa earlier. It’s alleged that Zuma told him in a meeting to disregard the party order.

But Magashule was expected to seek counsel from all the former leaders, report to the top six and then go. It is understood the top six would discuss the matter today and issue either a statement or call a media briefing.ANC national spokeswoman Pule Mabe confirmed that the top six sat yesterday and the NWC would convene today. However, Mabe declined to elaborate or to discuss the agenda.

Magashule managed to drag his feet by not stepping aside on the deadline – exposing the ANC’s poor leadership and failure to manage its disciplinary processes. But had he decided to defy completely and stay on, he would have been suspended any way in terms of a national executive committee (NEC) decision. He would have been subjected to the party disciplinary process-es in terms of ANC Constitution Rule 2 5 .7.

Neither the party top six nor the NWC had the option to extend the 30-day deadline. That would have been contrary to the NEC decision that its resolution was not up for review but must be immediately implemented. If the deadline was extended, both the ANC top six – comprising office-bearers President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza, national chair Gwede Mantashe, Magashule, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and the NWC would have faced the wrath of NEC members at its meeting next weekend for failing to act on its decision.

Magashule, along with ANC MPs Bongani Bongo and Vincent Smith, former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and ANC Kwa-Zulu-Natal coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu faced corruption charges in various courts. The ANC guidelines and procedures for step-aside required that those must also vacate their positions. While Smith voluntarily stepped aside, Gumede and Mabuyakhulu were controversially reinstated by the provincial integrity committee and Magashule and Bongo were yet to step aside.– ericn@citizen.co.za