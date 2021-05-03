Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule?

The ANC leadership will find it hard to present any justification to keep Ace Magashule at party head office Luthuli House beyond Monday.
File picture. ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)