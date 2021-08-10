WATCH: Thandi Modise sworn in as Defence Minister

Siyanda Ndlovu

Former National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has been sworn in as the new minister of defence and military veterans.

Modise signed the oath on Tuesday afternoon, along with former South African Local Government Association (SALGA) President, Thembi Nkadimeng, who will be her deputy.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa made changes to his administration.

Modise replaces Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who has been tipped to take over as the National Assembly Speaker.

Modise has served as Speaker of the National Assembly since 2019.

She served as the Premier of the North West and the ANC’s deputy secretary-general prior her role as the speaker of the National Assembly.

She will be deputised by Nkadimeng who was the President of the SALGA.

Nkadimeng is one of the youngest members of Ramaphosa’s executives at the age of 48.

Both were sworn in by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The ANC parliamentary caucus has nominated former minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, as the new speaker of the National Assembly.

This follows a caucus meeting on Tuesday morning that discussed the election of the new speaker, following Modise was appointment as the new Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

Ramaphosa initially said Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position.

The ANC caucus meeting was called by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe addressed the meeting.

“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policy maker spanning over a number of years,” Nomfanelo Kota, the acting ANC caucus spokesperson, said in a statement.

“As a gender activist, minister Mapisa-Nqakula has served as secretary-general of the ANC Women’s League as well as its president and member of the ANC National Executive Committee since the early 90s.”

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.