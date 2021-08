As South Africa marked the ninth anniversary of the Marikana massacre yesterday (Monday), a leading political analyst warned of the danger posed by the chasm among key role players failing to collectively commemorate the country’s first post-apartheid mass killing. While a hybrid commemoration led by the Association of Mining and Construction Workers Union (Amcu) and addressed by leaders of various opposition political parties took place at the Marikana koppie site of the killings in Rustenburg, absent was the ruling ANC or government. “These events should be all-inclusive, not be politicised, but used to reflect on social justice,” said independent political...

As South Africa marked the ninth anniversary of the Marikana massacre yesterday (Monday), a leading political analyst warned of the danger posed by the chasm among key role players failing to collectively commemorate the country’s first post-apartheid mass killing.

While a hybrid commemoration led by the Association of Mining and Construction Workers Union (Amcu) and addressed by leaders of various opposition political parties took place at the Marikana koppie site of the killings in Rustenburg, absent was the ruling ANC or government.

“These events should be all-inclusive, not be politicised, but used to reflect on social justice,” said independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

“It is important to bring more people to the dialogue on Marikana. Sidelining any key stakeholder is not only unfair but could lead to polarisation.”

ALSO READ: Marikana Massacre: 9 years on, still no one has taken responsibility

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) a rival of Amcu in the Rustenburg platinum belt has called for an end to the politicisation of the Marikana massacre, by assisting all victims to find closure.

“The NUM views August as one of the most unfortunate months that ever happened in its history,” said NUM’s acting general secretary William Mabapa.

“It is unfortunate that what happened in August 2012 has been projected and used by disgruntled people who want to launch their political relevancy at the expense of the plight of the relatives of those who were brutally killed and injured around the platinum belt, in particular the striking workers at Lonmin.”

“It should also be remembered that, days before the brutal shootings [of 34 mineworkers] by the police, 10 people were killed and included other mineworkers, security officers and members of the police. Our call has always

been that those victims must also be remembered,” said Mabapa.

“As a responsible trade union, we are appealing for people to refrain from politicising this sensitive event.”

The ANC said Marikana would remain “a dark spot on our democratic society, a constant reminder of the distance we must continue to travel as we strive to build a truly economically inclusive, equal and just society”.

Added spokesperson Pule Mabe: “The ANC acknowledges that South Africans can never go back and undo the tragic events of that fateful day. However, we have a responsibility to draw valuable lessons from them.”

“South Africans can take comfort from the fact that since the tragic events of that period, industrial relations in the mining sector continue to improve,” said Mabe.

Wits University senior economics lecturer Dr Lumkile Mondi said the platinum belt has seen “much progress after Marikana, with much benefits having accrued to sustain the SA tax revenue collection.”

He said: “With the control and distribution of mining licences a matter still resting with the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE), there is concern about fair distribution.

ALSO READ: ANC pats itself on the back for ‘improved’ mining relations since Marikana

“It is important for the community and labour to form part of the ownership of mineral resources. The DMRE is seemingly driving its own agenda in terms of mineral wealth ownership,” said Mondi.

Institute for Global Dialogue political analyst Sanusha Naidu has called for the prosecution of those implicated.

“That those who were responsible for the massacre have not been brought to book is demonstrative of the fact that we live in a society where accountability is not taken seriously. The issue of whether Marikana has been dealt

with in a just, fair and equitable manner, whether people were able to get the answers they wanted continue to remain with us,” said Naidu.

brians@citizen.co.za