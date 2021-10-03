U-turn as Kuli Roberts no longer ATM’s councillor candidate

Citizen Reporter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has confirmed that Kuli Roberts will no longer be running as a councillor candidate in another twist of one of the most surprising announcements in the political space.

On Wednesday evening, ATM’s chief of policy and strategy, Mzwanele Manyi, announced that Roberts had joined the “winning team” and would be running as a councillor candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane.

However, the ATM announced on Sunday that Roberts “had to step down” as a councillor candidate as well as a member of the party.

“Due to unforeseen and confidential circumstances, it is no longer possible to have Nomakula Roberts as a member and ward councillor candidate of the African Transformation Movement.

“Further to the above, Ms Nomakula Roberts had to step down both as the member and ward councillor candidate of the ATM. The [ATM] wishes her well in all her endeavours,” the party said in a statement.

ATM announcement on Kuli Roberts. pic.twitter.com/55iydZP1oi— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 3, 2021

Roberts, who is a former presenter at Kaya FM, recently revealed during an interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G that she studied political analysis and history at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

She also revealed that she had volunteered for the ANC after graduating.

“When I finished varsity, two weeks after graduating I went straight to the ANC offices and said I’ve had a privileged life, I’ve been to private schools [and] I’m here to give back. And then eventually they gave me a position as a volunteer,” she said.