14 Oct 2021
Politics

Voters take ANC to task

Deputy president David Mabuza has become the firefighter in chief who addresses grievances or, at least, promises to attend to them after the 1 November local government elections.

The ANC is not being given any blank cheques in this election – as hostile voters reject empty promises and demand nothing less than concrete service delivery. This is what the party top brass has learned the hard way in their election campaign amid hostility from voters everywhere they go. From dissatisfaction over the controversial fraudulent selection of councillor candidates to failed service delivery promises, voters seemed to be unwilling to merely accept, without being assured, the party would deliver. Interestingly it is the poor, the heart of the ANC electorate, that are confronting the top leadership with demands for...

