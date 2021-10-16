Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
16 Oct 2021
7:00 am
Politics

Zuma now ‘irrelevant but he’ll battle on’, says analyst

Zuma also lashed out at those who had broken away from the ANC and were standing as independents, or joined other parties in the upcoming elections, saying it was a 'strategic and dangerous mistake'.

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside his house on 4 July 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Jacob Zuma’s time is gone and he knows it, but he will fight on in the hope of remaining relevant, even if it means “leading from the grave” politically. His political message delivered this week via his JG Zuma Foundation was nothing but an attempt to revive his waning political life. The message was designed to kick-start his flat political battery and boost his post jail-time political fortunes, according to analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said his political days were numbered. “Zuma’s days are coming to an end – very gradually and very slowly. He has reached the stage of...

