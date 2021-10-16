Zuma now ‘irrelevant but he’ll battle on’, says analyst

Jacob Zuma’s time is gone and he knows it, but he will fight on in the hope of remaining relevant, even if it means “leading from the grave” politically. His political message delivered this week via his JG Zuma Foundation was nothing but an attempt to revive his waning political life. The message was designed to kick-start his flat political battery and boost his post jail-time political fortunes, according to analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said his political days were numbered. “Zuma’s days are coming to an end – very gradually and very slowly. He has reached the stage of...

Jacob Zuma’s time is gone and he knows it, but he will fight on in the hope of remaining relevant, even if it means “leading from the grave” politically.

His political message delivered this week via his JG Zuma Foundation was nothing but an attempt to revive his waning political life.

The message was designed to kick-start his flat political battery and boost his post jail-time political fortunes, according to analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said his political days were numbered.

“Zuma’s days are coming to an end – very gradually and very slowly. He has reached the stage of irrelevancy. I think his jailing was a terrible blow to what Zuma believes he represents. I think he is trying to come back through his foundation,” Mathekga said.

According to the analyst, with the ANC heading towards its 55th national conference in December next year, it was an opportunity for those who wanted to use him as a ladder to the top before his political relevance dissipated.

Mathekga was reacting to the virtual address the former president made to thank his supporters on Thursday.

Zuma dedicated the address to reiterating his objection to the way the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture handled his case.

He also lambasted both the inquiry chair and former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture Report.

Zuma also lashed out at those who had broken away from the ANC and were standing as independents, or joined other parties in the upcoming elections, saying it was a “strategic and dangerous mistake”.

He suggested the party’s upcoming national conference should bring a truly new era for the ANC. He also mentioned that the conference would review the progress during the current leaderships’ term.

“Let all who wish it the best, and the best for all South Africans, make sure that when the conference adjourns it brings in a truly new era for our organisation,” Zuma said.

He urged his followers not to leave the ANC but to remain in the party and fight within. Political analyst Xolani Dube said Zuma had not said anything new.

Dube, an avowed critic of the Ramaphosa administration, said Zuma had reiterated similar statements by former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The ANC is contested terrain, I think [Zuma] said this in that context,” Dube said.

The event was also attended by tourism minister and ANC national executive member Lindiwe Sisulu, one of Zuma’s backers who is also a member of Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.