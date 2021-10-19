We will not protect any ANC leader accused of corruption, says Ramaphosa

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) will not protect any leader accused of corruption or any serious crime.

Addressing the inaugural ANC roll-call event at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday evening, Ramaphosa said the law would be allowed to take its course on leaders accused of wrongdoing.

“We have done everything and can still do more to deal with corruption. We will not protect an ANC leader or public representative who is facing serious cases. Justice must be served, the law must take its course. We are determined to restore our movement and to unite the ANC and the people of South Africa,” said Ramaphosa.

Tonight the ANC conducts a roll call of all #ANCCandidates who are selected by their communities to represent their interests at local government level. The candidates will also reaffirm our pledge in service of our communities as outlined in the #ANCManifesto pic.twitter.com/kI3VEnwAmG — Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 19, 2021

He urged the councillors to do right in their communities and fix the past mistakes of the ruling party.

“We humbly told our people that we have made mistakes and promised to do better and they have warmly and broadly accepted our apologies.”

According to the President, the councillors chosen to represent the ruling party will serve the people they represent and not themselves.

“Our candidates bring together a powerful combination of youth, experience and capabilities. 46% of candidates are women, much more than any other party, representing a hope that we will together succeed in building our communities, with honesty, integrity and dedication. They will be accountable and will put you first. They have committed themselves to be responsible, available to our communities on a 24/7 basis,” said Ramaphosa.

“They have taken a pledge to end corruption, fraud and patronage – no what forms it takes and no matter who it involves. To strive everyday to improve the lives of South Africans, not to rest until all people in communities have proper services, houses, electricity, clean water and proper roads. They will clean up our towns, suburbs and townships which are very filthy.”

Ramaphosa said this would help in the economic recovery plans of the government.

“We undertake to do these thing because it is vital to investment, economy recovery. We have not always lived up to the expectations of our people. We know there are councillors who have not listened or explained to our people the challenges they have encountered in not being able to provide services to our people. The arrogance must come to and end with this election.”