Politics

News | South Africa | Politics

Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
1 minute read
29 Oct 2021
6:31 am

List of some ANC rogues who survived the chop

Brian Sokutu

Unlike other established democracies in the US and Europe, taking full responsibility for failure by resigning from a Cabinet position is unheard of in the ANC-led government.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC has become a party that rewards individuals for poor performance and incompetence if the rogues’ gallery list, which this week included Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, is anything to go by.

While Gordhan has been out of his depth in dealing with the country’s load shedding crisis – which threatens economic and social stability – some of his comrades in the ANC have escaped party censure and the
firing line, despite facing serious allegations.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene became the only ANC leader to do a rare thing in 2018, by resigning amid revelations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about his private meetings to the infamous Gupta family in Saxonwold – close to former president Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s an assumption’: Duarte clarifies ANC’s claims of sabotage at Eskom

Unlike other established democracies in the US and Europe, taking full responsibility for failure by resigning from a Cabinet position is unheard of in the ANC-led government.

The ANC list of rogues who have survived include:

  • Police Minister Bheki Cele, who, as national police commissioner, faced allegations of breaching government policy by taking part in the flawed leasing of two buildings earmarked for police accommodation;
  • National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has been dogged by serious scandals – from being accused of receiving bribes totalling R5 million from a defence contractor to using a public aircraft to ferry ANC leaders last year to Zimbabwe for a meeting with Zanu-PF officials;
  • Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her role in 2018 in the social security grants payment debacle;
  • Former sport and recreation minister, now Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, for the Commonwealth Games failed bid, which cost taxpayers millions, owing to his unnecessary political interference; and
  • Former communications minister Faith Muthambi for her blunders at the SABC.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Gordhan should fall on his sword
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Breakdowns at Eskom a crisis, say experts
31 mins ago
31 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Gordhan’s answer to journalist shows there are 'no real consequences' for ministers
40 mins ago
40 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Abahlali baseMjondolo members living in fear
54 mins ago
54 mins ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Gordhan should fall on his sword
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Breakdowns at Eskom a crisis, say experts
31 mins ago
31 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Gordhan’s answer to journalist shows there are 'no real consequences' for ministers
40 mins ago
40 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Abahlali baseMjondolo members living in fear
54 mins ago
54 mins ago