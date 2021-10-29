List of some ANC rogues who survived the chop

Brian Sokutu

The ANC has become a party that rewards individuals for poor performance and incompetence if the rogues’ gallery list, which this week included Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, is anything to go by.

While Gordhan has been out of his depth in dealing with the country’s load shedding crisis – which threatens economic and social stability – some of his comrades in the ANC have escaped party censure and the

firing line, despite facing serious allegations.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene became the only ANC leader to do a rare thing in 2018, by resigning amid revelations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about his private meetings to the infamous Gupta family in Saxonwold – close to former president Jacob Zuma.

Unlike other established democracies in the US and Europe, taking full responsibility for failure by resigning from a Cabinet position is unheard of in the ANC-led government.

The ANC list of rogues who have survived include: