Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
30 Oct 2021
6:30 am
Politics

No party will be immune from voters’ lack of interest

Hein Kaiser

To vote or not to vote is the nation’s dichotomy and apathy could significantly impact the political horizon.

If one did the maths, the IEC was down 1.1. million, up 430 000 which meant they were down by a net 650 000 voters. Picture: Gallo Images
With the municipal elections on Monday, the majority of South Africans are still uncertain about who to cast their votes for. To vote or not to vote is the nation’s dichotomy and apathy could significantly impact the political horizon. Online neutrality or indecision continues to dominate voter conversation and search statistics. Digital analyst Carmen Murray puts it down to the fact that “Covid has changed everything and South Africans need new heroes”. While online sentiment changes by the second, current results are telling. Political commentator Russel Crystal says no party will be immune from voters’ lack of interest this time...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

No good news for ANC from numerologist
31 mins ago
31 mins ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

ANC in for a nasty surprise?
42 mins ago
42 mins ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

All’s not fair on campaign trail
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Watch: Sangomas say spirits predict bad day at polls for ANC, success for DA, IFP
2 hours ago
2 hours ago