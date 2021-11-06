EFF coalition demands: Speed up land expropriation, remove ‘Die Stem’

Cheryl Kahla

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced the formation of a coalition negotiations team, and along with it, released a list of demands.

The list, compiled for the benefit of the African National Congress (ANC) – is quite comprehensive and covers everything from land expropriation and nationalisation to Die Stem.

EFF coalition demands

Negotiations task team

The EFF said the coalitions negotiations task team consists of Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and National Chairperson Veronica Mente.

Other members include Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, Commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and former chairperson Adv. Dali Mpofu.

The party said: “In essence, those who have approached the EFF must be prepared to agree and support these principles and general commitments with deadlines”.

Coalition committments

These commitments include:

Appreciation for the EFF’s 7 non-negiotialbe pillars for economic freedom,

Service delivery commitments (such as land, jobs, water, electricity, flushing toilets and care for people with disabilities),

Anti-racism, and idealogy not steeped in white supremacy and Afrikanerdom,

Non-interference in the appointment of municipal managers, and

An understanding that “the EFF should exclusively goverm in all municipalities”

EFF resolutions

The party says the local government election was a “key opportunity for progressive forces to secure historic gains in the struggle for decolonisation”.

Therefore, anyone who wants to align with the EFF should commit to the following resolutions: