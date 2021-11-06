Politics

Cheryl Kahla
Deputy Online News Editor
2 minute read
6 Nov 2021
11:59 am

EFF coalition demands: Speed up land expropriation, remove ‘Die Stem’

Cheryl Kahla

From removing 'Die Stem' from the National Anthem to realising land expropriation without compensation within the next six months – here are the EFF's coalition demands.

EFF posters during the 2021 South African municipal elections. Photo: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced the formation of a coalition negotiations team, and along with it, released a list of demands.

The list, compiled for the benefit of the African National Congress (ANC) – is quite comprehensive and covers everything from land expropriation and nationalisation to Die Stem.

EFF coalition demands

Negotiations task team

The EFF said the coalitions negotiations task team consists of Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and National Chairperson Veronica Mente.

Other members include Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, Commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and former chairperson Adv. Dali Mpofu.

The party said: “In essence, those who have approached the EFF must be prepared to agree and support these principles and general commitments with deadlines”.

Coalition committments

These commitments include:

  • Appreciation for the EFF’s 7 non-negiotialbe pillars for economic freedom,
  • Service delivery commitments (such as land, jobs, water, electricity, flushing toilets and care for people with disabilities),
  • Anti-racism, and idealogy not steeped in white supremacy and Afrikanerdom,
  • Non-interference in the appointment of municipal managers, and
  • An understanding that “the EFF should exclusively goverm in all municipalities”

EFF resolutions

The party says the local government election was a “key opportunity for progressive forces to secure historic gains in the struggle for decolonisation”.

Therefore, anyone who wants to align with the EFF should commit to the following resolutions:

  • Amendment of the Constituion to realise land expropriation without compensation within the next six months,
  • The creation of a State bank within a year,
  • Cancellation of student debt within a year,
  • The creation of a State Pharmaceutical company within a year,
  • The passing of the Insourcing Bill within a year,
  • Removing Die Stem from the National Anthem within a year,
  • Opening 24/7 clinics, the provision of free sanitory towels for all,
  • The provicsion of free water and electriciay for all Sassa beneficiaries.

