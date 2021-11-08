Brian Sokutu
8 Nov 2021
EFF remains only hope for ANC as IFP shuns it

Among conditions for a coalition, the EFF has demanded being handed a municipality to govern, in exchange for helping any party to get into power

EFF leader Julius Malema at the IEC results center during a press briefing, 4 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
With the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) unlikely to enter into a coalition with the ANC follow- ing the bruising local government elections, which have seen ANC numbers reduced to far be- low 50%, the only option left for the governing party is an uneasy relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – its only saviour in governing some of the country’s major metros. Among conditions for a coalition, the EFF has demanded being handed a municipality to govern, in exchange for helping any party to get into power – also appointing its own cadres EFF...

