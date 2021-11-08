No more corrupt, inexperienced leaders in ANC-run municipalities, says Ramaphosa

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the days of having dishonest and corrupt mayors and other leaders are a thing of the past as the party adopts a new process of electing senior leaders.

Addressing the party’s ‘Thank You’ event post the 2021 local government elections on Monday, Ramaphosa announced the party will be undertaking a series of interviews of prospective candidates conducted by members of the national executive committee (NEC) and other ANC leaders with experience in local government and development.

These interviews are scheduled to begin later this week.

According to Ramaphosa, the party will elect senior office bearers who are capable, experienced and committed to serving communities they are elected in.

The skills and traits of mayors that will be elected in ANC-run municipalities will include:

No criminal record

No pending corruption charges

Honesty

Integrity and high ethical standards

Budgeting and financial management

Understanding of the social and economic drivers of local government

A firm grasp of the legal context of local government

Leaders in good standing

Must be rooted and grounded in the community

“These interview panels will be considering candidates’ capabilities, competence, qualifications, recognition of prior learning and relevant experience,” said Ramaphosa.



“All this will be weighed up to see how best they are capable to do the work. It will also include the extent to which they have learned anything qualification-wise or by experience or whatever. Those are the people we want in local government. That is the extent of the renewal, the rebuilding, the repositioning that the ANC has committed itself to.

“We are in the process of redemption and correction. We must face up to what damages our brand including factionalism, corruption and a lack of service delivery.”

All ANC councillors will have to sign a contract of deployment before being sworn in. This contract will allow the party to recall any councillor who does not honour it.



Among other things, the councillors will ensure to honour the pledge they made to: