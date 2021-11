There could be two very different coalitions running Johannesburg and Tshwane, depending on which way the man in the middle, Action SA Leader Herman Mashaba, decides to jump. One with the Democratic Alliance (DA) might see him as mayor and more aligned with his campaign promises to voters but if he opts to go with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), he will have to flip-flop on his promise to get tough on immigration, it seems. ActionSA was talking to both the DA and the EFF about forming coalitions in Tshwane and Johannesburg. But the indications are clear that the ANC...

ActionSA was talking to both the DA and the EFF about forming coalitions in Tshwane and Johannesburg. But the indications are clear that the ANC and the EFF could form governments in the two metros .

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo said a coalition with the EFF was tempting for the ANC, but that marriage would be problematic due to the EFF’s demand that Die Stem be dropped from the national anthem, its land expropriation without compensation stance and its demand that they be offered a municipality to run.

A coalition between ActionSA and the DA would work better because they have a lot in common.

“But if the strategy was to remove the ANC, ActionSA, DA and EFF should join forces and govern together regardless of their differences. The DA and Mashaba are going to find each other and if the EFF can tone down its rhetoric, the three parties can do well,” Teffo said.

On Tuesday it was clear that ActionSA and DA were close to each other in their coalition talks.

The DA was eyeing Mashaba as mayor of Johannesburg and proposed to ActionSA to partner with it to run Tshwane metro.

But Mashaba said being the mayor or mayoral executive was not a priority for him and he would better serve the people as an ordinary councillor.

While in talks with the EFF over a possible coalition, ActionSA had reservations about some of its proposals.

It was studying a document received from the EFF, and was still to meet to finalise their discussions.

However, Mashaba said they would not entertain the issue of land expropriation without compensation as it was a national competency.

But he praised their previous cooperation in Johannesburg where they had worked very well together.

Political analyst Prof Tinyiko Maluleke said ActionSA and the EFF, their ideological differences notwithstanding, could still form a coalition based on non-ideological factors.

“There is a prior warm relationship between Mashaba and the EFF in Johannesburg and their coalition could be based on that.

“Together, they governed well, although some may dispute that,” Maluleke said.

EFF leader Julius Malema recently said their previous “coalition” with Mashaba was based on transactional interests which allowed for budget allocations to be directed to EFF constituencies in the city.

Teffo said EFF policies were incompatible with Mashaba’s principles as a free market advocate. But he suggested a working partnership between the DA and the ANC because both have the numbers.

But the DA wouldn’t dare to save the governing party as it had realised the ANC was on its deathbed and “wouldn’t like to give it a lease on life by aligning with it”, Teffo said.

Mashaba said his personal relationship with the DA was water under the bridge.

“We are happy to work with them. We have got a lot in common. I am happy to talk to them.

“For us, the poor are on the agenda, we are not going to support anyone who doesn’t not support the poor.

“We are not going to talk to the ANC at all costs,” he said.

The party also unveiled the outcome of an online survey of 17 636 respondents, of whom 91% wanted ActionSA to be the government, with the vast majority saying ActionSA should remove the ANC from government.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the respondents had said if the party entered into a coalition, it should be with parties that shared their core values and service delivery must be at the heart of that coalition.

