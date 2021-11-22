‘Honest and ethical’: ANC mayoral candidates announced by NEC

Cheryl Kahla

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) held an extended sitting on Sunday and announced its mayoral candidates for seven metros.

Most other major political players disclosed their preferred mayoral picks ahead of the local government elections on 1 November already.

The NEC was also attended by the ANC’s partners: the South African Communist Party SACP), and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

ANC NEC, 22 November

No word on coalition agreements

However, despite being in the lead-up to the municipal sittings to elect mayors and speakers this week, the ruling party failed to provide an update on coalition agreements.

In a statement released on Sunday, national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the NEC “considered the report on engagements with other parties in hung municipalities”.

Mabe said their seven mayoral candidates meet the criteria, ie, an understanding of municipal finances, administrative capability, and the regulatory environment of local government.

ANC’s mayoral picks

As per the outcome of the NEC, Mpho Moerane will contest the Joburg metro, while Eugene Johnson was nominated as the mayoral candidate for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

If votes fall in his favour, Mzwandile Masina will retain his Ekurhuleni mayoral post, while Frans Boshielo will stand as the Tshwane mayoral candidate.

Meanwhile, Mxolisi Kaunda seeks to hold his role in eThekwini, and Xola Phakati will contest as the mayoral candidate for Buffalo City.

Lastly, Mxolisi Siyonzana will contest the Mangaung metro.

‘Leaders in good standing’

The party says the seven also have the “ability to unite, steer and inspire the leadership of the municipality”, and possess a willingness to “place themselves at the service of communities”.

They must be rooted and grounded in the community where they reside.

He said ANC deployees are “leaders in good standing” – they are “honest people with integrity, high ethical standards and no criminal records or pending corruption charges”.

Delayed announcement

The ANC previously cited the lack of resources and impact of the pandemic on their ability to select suitable candidates.

The ANC’s NEC held a special meeting on Friday, 3 September, followed by a three-day virtual lekgotla from Saturday to Monday.

Back then, the ruling party had hoped for additional time to submit their candidate lists after missing the initial deadline.

Then, in a bid to force the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to re-open submissions, the party withdrew its application.

