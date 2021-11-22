DA’s Tania Campbell elected Ekurhuleni mayor

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The African National Congress(ANC) has officially lost the Ekurhuleni municipality after the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.

“The elections have been declared free and fair. The new Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni is Adlerwoman Tania Campbell,” said the City of Ekurhuleni in a statement.

Campbell got 116 votes, while the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina got 105 votes.

THE RESULTS ARE IN…



Tania Campbell is DA MMC for Community Safety. #CoECouncil2021 #KnowYourCouncil pic.twitter.com/vDzCJCEvaz — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) November 22, 2021

This is the Democratic Alliance’s second victory in the municipality after its councillor Raymond Dhlamini was elected Speaker of Council earlier today.

There were 222 votes cast, with 220 votes declared valid and two spoilt votes.

The ANC’s Dora Mlambo received 104 votes, while Dhlamini from the DA received 116 votes.

This is a developing story