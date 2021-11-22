DA’s Mpho Phalatse elected new executive mayor of Johannesburg

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost the City of Johannesburg after the Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor of the metro.

Phalatse was elected in the hotly contested metro, with 144 votes, beating the African National Congress’ Mpho Moerane, who received 121 votes.

‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️



@mphophlatse1 of the DA has been elected new EXECUTIVE MAYOR of Johannesburg!



Election of the Chief Whip to follow #JoburgCouncil #JoburgLive pic.twitter.com/LGTqprVDdy— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 22, 2021

Only two candidates were contesting the metro after ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba withdrew from the race.

This is the Democratic Alliance’s second victory in the City of Joburg after its councillor Vasco Da Gama was, earlier in the day, elected Speaker with 147 votes.

Da Gama beat ANC’s Eunice Mgcina.

The DA also claimed victory in the City of Ekurhuleni after its councillor Raymond Dlamini was voted speaker of council.

Dlamini got 116 votes, while ANC’s Dorah Mlambo received 104. There were two spoiled ballots.

The African National Congress (ANC) also lost the Ekurhuleni municipality after the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor.

“The elections have been declared free and fair. The new Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni is Adlerwoman Tania Campbell,” said the City of Ekurhuleni in a statement.

Campbell got 116 votes, while the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina got 105 votes.

Chaos as ANC supporters disrupt eThekwini council sitting



This as the first eThekwini municipality council sitting on Monday was chaotic after power cuts disrupted the meeting, before African National Congress (ANC) members stormed the venue.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance in eThekwini Nicole Graham wrote on Twitter: “eThekwini Council off to a slow start as the generator keeps glitching. Seems to be sorted now.”

She further accused the ANC of trying to collapse the council meeting.

In a statement, the eThekwini municipality confirmed that its inaugural council meeting ended prematurely following a power failure in the venue.

“While the teams were working on restoring power, the meeting was also disrupted by a group of individuals. The Municipality is investigating how the security controls were breached. The newly elected Speaker, Cllr Thabani Nyawose will reconvene the meeting in due course,” said the municipality.