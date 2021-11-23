EFF bags its first municipality in Free State after winning mayoral seat

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has bagged its first mayoral position – at the Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State.

The EFF’s councillor Selloane Motjoane was elected the mayor of the troubled municipality in Sasolburg on Monday during its inaugural council setting, following the local government election earlier this month.

Motjoane is the regional secretary of the EFF in the Fezile Dabi District of the Free State.

It’s understood that the EFF successfully negotiated the mayoral seat with other opposition parties. Metsimaholo was one of the four hung municipalities in the province.

At least 24 seats were required for the EFF to take control of Metsimaholo after the ANC won 16 of the 46 council seats. Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the EFF won 12 seats each.

[In Pictures] Sworn in EFF Metsimaholo Local Municipality Councillors and their Newly Elected Executive Major, Fighter Selloane Motjeane.#EFFCouncillors pic.twitter.com/Bs2fdkrDNc— EFF Free State (@EFF_FreeState) November 22, 2021

Metsimaholo was previously under the control of the SACP-led coalition with the ANC and other parties.

The municipality has been plagued with divisions and political infighting, leading to it being placed under administration in February last year by the provincial government after it failed to convene meetings and pass the budget.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

