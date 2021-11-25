Eric Naki
3 minute read
Politics

'Power nightmare' awaits 'lost' ANC – experts

The series of defeats at the polls and this week’s council leadership elections was an indication the ruling party was no longer unassailable, said political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The embattled African National Congress (ANC), which has lost much in a single local government election and was even ousted from its strongholds, is a party that has lost its destiny and is facing a “power nightmare” in 2024, analysts say. The ANC losses saw the DA in control of the three most affluent cities: Johannesburg, SA’s economic hub, Tshwane, the capital and seat of government, and Cape Town, the country’s legislative seat. It gained its first municipality in KwaZulu-Natal – Umngeni – and won a second in the Eastern Cape, Beyers Naude, on Tuesday in addition to Kouga. But...

