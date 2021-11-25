EFF requests its mayor in Metsimaholo step down with immediate effect

Thapelo Lekabe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has asked its mayor in Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State to resign with immediate effect, EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed on Thursday.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg, Malema said they requested their mayor-elect, councillor Selloane Motjoane, to step down from the post because the ANC voted for her.

“We had a meeting this morning with the mayor of Metsimaholo and councillors. We’ve asked the mayor of Metsimaholo to resign with immediate effect because she became a mayor through the vote of the ANC.

“We don’t vote with the ANC even when the ANC votes for us, we should not accept that,” the EFF leader said.

ALSO READ: EFF disrupted Ramaphosa and Zille’s plan to give hung metros to ANC, says Malema

Motjoane, who is the EFF’s regional secretary in the Fezile Dabi District, was on Monday elected the executive mayor of the troubled municipality in Sasolburg during its inaugural council setting.

At least 24 seats were required for the Red Berets to take control of Metsimaholo after the ANC won 16 of the 46 council seats. Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the EFF won 12 seats each.

‘We don’t have a mayor’

Malema said Motjoane acceded to the EFF’s call to step down because ANC councillors had apparently made demands on her, which allegedly included committing corruption.

“Already after the elections ANC people are demanding certain illegal things from her,” he said.

Motjoane remains the EFF’s mayoral candidate in Metsimaholo and the party will persuade the DA to vote for her candidacy, Malema said.

“If they don’t want to, we will vote with them and give them that municipality as long as its not in the hands of the ANC,” he said.

“So our mayor, as I speak, she has resigned with immediate effect from Metsimaholo [and] we don’t have a mayor.”

Mamusa Municipality

Malema said the EFF had no qualms with the election of its councillor as the speaker of the Mamusa Local Municipality in the North West province.

ANC councillors in the municipality based in Schweizer-Reneke went against the party line and voted in support of the EFF councillor, Olebeng Mogorosi, for the position – even though the party had an outright majority to govern.

“That speaker was elected by a faction in the ANC. So, that thing upset the ANC and it works for us. That one we accept it,” Malema said.

The ANC’s interim provincial committee (IPC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of its councillors in the municipality.

IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke condemned the incident, saying it was an act of disloyalty and betrayal.

READ NOW: Why is Baleka Mbete receiving undue VIP protection? EFF asks Bheki Cele