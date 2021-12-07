Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
7 Dec 2021
5:15 am
Politics

Political parties hit snags in coalition talks

Siyanda Ndlovu

Patriotic Alliance (PA) insists that the DA must give it four executive positions in the Gauteng metros or no deal.

Photos via Gallo Images
While ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) were still in discussions and keeping a “media blockout”, Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA) insists that the DA must give it four executive positions in the Gauteng metros or no deal. After talks between the DA and PA deadlocked over its demands for two mayoral executive committee positions in Johannesburg and one each for Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the DA turned to ActionSA with the hope of clinchinga coalition deal. But the talks were difficult as the DA had to satisfy not just ActionSA and PA, but also the other smaller parties. ALSO READ:...

