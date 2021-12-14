IFP suspends KZN councillor who allegedly raped, impregnated child

Citizen Reporter

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor from KwaZulu-Natal who allegedly repeatedly raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which met on Monday, took the decision to suspend Musa Sibisi from KwaDukuza, in the KZN north coast.

Sibisi was arrested on Saturday for sexual assault and released on bail of R3,000 on Monday by the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court.

“Yesterday [Monday] the IFP’s national executive committee was advised of the very serious allegations against – and subsequent arrest of – the councillor and resolved that he should immediately be suspended from all party activities.

“The KZN provincial executive committee and political oversight committee have now been tasked with investigating the allegations and establishing all the material facts. They will report back to the NEC on Monday, 20 December,” Hlengwa said in a statement.

Hlengwa said the IFP took the allegations levelled against Sibisi very seriously, adding that the party was committed to giving this matter the urgent and immediate attention it deserved.

“It is further our expectation that the court processes will move with the necessary speed, so that justice may be served swiftly.”

Hlengwa said the IFP would not tolerate any form of abuse or violence against women, children and other vulnerable people.

“The IFP would like to categorically state that the party does not condone – and will not tolerate – any form of abuse, exploitation or violence against women, children, and other vulnerable people.

“This, particularly from public representatives that have been appointed to serve in the best interests of their communities.”

Should the courts find Sibisi guilty of the charges against him, he would face the highest possible sanction from the IFP and be banned from holding office in any party structures for life, the party said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

