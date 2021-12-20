Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
20 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Politics

Zuma’s murky comeback trail a factional battle for the ANC’s soul

Brian Sokutu

Zuma's son Duduzane has now been elected ANC branch chair in Durban, which experts warn are sowing seeds for further party divisions.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside his house on July 04, 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
While Mzwanele Manyi – the man behind former president Jacob Zuma’s fightback campaign meant to weaken the ANC ahead of its 2022 national conference – lacks credibility, the factional battle for the soul of the ANC should be not taken lightly, analysts warned yesterday. Firing the first salvo on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Manyi said it was meaningless for Zuma to pursue the matter further after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for rescission – warning that it was meant to stop Zuma from his presidential campaign within the party. This, despite Zuma having been recalled by the...

Read more on these topics