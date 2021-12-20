Zuma’s murky comeback trail a factional battle for the ANC’s soul

While Mzwanele Manyi – the man behind former president Jacob Zuma’s fightback campaign meant to weaken the ANC ahead of its 2022 national conference – lacks credibility, the factional battle for the soul of the ANC should be not taken lightly, analysts warned yesterday. Firing the first salvo on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Manyi said it was meaningless for Zuma to pursue the matter further after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for rescission – warning that it was meant to stop Zuma from his presidential campaign within the party. This, despite Zuma having been recalled by the...

While Mzwanele Manyi – the man behind former president Jacob Zuma’s fightback campaign meant to weaken the ANC ahead of its 2022 national conference – lacks credibility, the factional battle for the soul of the ANC should be not taken lightly, analysts warned yesterday.

Firing the first salvo on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Manyi said it was meaningless for Zuma to pursue the matter further after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for rescission – warning that it was meant to stop Zuma from his presidential campaign within the party.

This, despite Zuma having been recalled by the ANC from government; and his “terminal illness”.

This comes after the damning judgment in the High Court in Pretoria compelling Zuma to return to jail after being released on medical parole.

The foundation and department of correctional services are expected to appeal the court ruling tomorrow.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt, following his refusal to adhere to an order to return and testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The high court found the decision by the former correctional services director-general Arthur Fraser to grant him medical parole was unlawful.

Against a background of earlier unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng in support of Zuma, Manyi warned against the ruling having an adverse impact on investor confidence in South Africa.

Cautioned independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga: “Manyi is a known Zuma loyalist. In looking at the bigger picture of this Zuma fightback campaign, we have to take into account the fact that his son Duduzane, has now been elected ANC branch chair in Durban.

“Seen as being aligned with his mission of becoming the ANC’s future president, Zuma junior received overwhelming support for the role at a branch biennial general meeting (BBGM) of the Newlands ward 11 ANC branch.

“This is essentially the first step in Zuma’s self-stated mission to become a future ANC president.”

Duduzane’s election comes just in time for the eThekwini regional conference, due to take place early next year.

In order to be elected to the regional executive committee of the ANC, Duduzane Zuma would need to have been an ANC member for five years and spent two years on a branch executive.

To be elected to the ANC national executive committee, Duduzane needs to have been a member for at least 10 years.

“The question that should be asked is why the ANC is now aligning itself with Zuma,” added Mathekga.

“What is happening within the ANC is not at all good for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s objective of party renewal. [Ramaphosa] is sitting on problems. Following its disastrous performance in the local government polls, the ANC is currently sitting between a rock and the hard place.

“The tensions and divisions within the ANC are likely to swell support for Ramaphosa and people closer to him in the run-up the ANC 2022 national conference.”

He said the latest positioning of Duduzane and axed former secretary-general Ace Magashule, were likely to create further tensions.

University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said: “Fighting against Zuma not spending time in prison is a campaign not aligned to the mission of a ruling party fighting corruption.

“The Zuma faction is all about benefits and attaining political power – a trend seen with the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, when people pushed for their own interests.

“We are seeing an ANC faction pushing very hard to support Zuma, despite negative consequences. There are no indications that the judiciary will back down on the Zuma matter.”

