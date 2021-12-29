It’ll cost you R1.2m to sit at Ramaphosa’s table at ANC gala dinner

Gareth Cotterell

If you want to sit at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s table at the ANC’s gala dinner in Polokwane it will cost you an eye-watering R1.2 million.

The dinner will be held before the party’s January 8 celebrations.

To sit at Ramaphosa’s table, guests will have to buy the ‘titanium package’. There are four seats available to guests at this table.

The ‘platinum package‘ will get you a seat at Deputy President David Mabuza’s table. This also has four seats available to the public, which will cost R1 million each.

It is considerably cheaper to sit at the tables of ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Treasure General Paul Mashatile and Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte. These seats cost R95,000 each.

To sit with a minister or premier, you’ll have to fork out R37,500.

Being seated next to a deputy minister or MEC will set you back R25,000. R10,000 will get you a place at a table hosted by a distinguished guest.

A single seat is R5,000.

The dinner will be hosted by the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) ahead of the ANC’s January 8 statement.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the ANC, which has been experiencing cash flow problems for some time.

The ruling party’s employees will be approaching the Labour Court or the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in an attempt to get several months of unpaid salaries.

According to reports, the ANC still owes its employees salaries for November and December.