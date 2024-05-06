Daily news update: Mpho Sebeng dies| Joburg road closures| Will ANC survive MK impact?

Mabuza, who has kept a low profile since the ANC’s elective conference in 2022 was leading a door-to-door campaign in Olivenhoutbosch. Photo: X/@MYANC

In other news, former African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza said the governing party has survived many blows and will survive former President Jacob Zuma and the impact of the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) on the upcoming election.

Mabuza, who has kept a low profile since the ANC’s elective conference in 2022 was leading a door-to-door campaign in Olivenhoutbosch, Tshwane on Sunday.

Last week the ANC summoned Zuma to face an ANC disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for contravening party rules.

However, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday in a letter seen by The Citizen requested the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) chairperson, Ralph Mgijima postpone Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence shortly before the elections.

Actor Mpho Sebeng. Picture: Instagram/ Mpho Sebeng

Tributes have poured in for actor Mpho Sebeng after his death on Sunday.

According to the Sebeng family, the actor died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Further details of his death have not been confirmed, but The Citizen understands that he was travelling with another person when the accident happened.

Fellow actor Zola Hashatsi was left heartbroken at his close friend’s death.

Former president Thabo Mbeki in Mabopane. Photo: X/@MYANC

Former President Thabo Mbeki said a commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference in prosecution of cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) will clear him of any wrongdoing.

Mbeki was speaking during his campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in Mabopane, north of Pretoria on Saturday.

Mbeki in March 2024 denied that his administration had interfered with the work of NPA in investigating TRC cases.

“It is with some reluctance that I respond to Ms Karyn Maughan’s article: ‘Long-awaited NPA report gives no answers on ANC govt’s alleged blocking of apartheid trials’ published on News24 on 21 February,” Mbeki said.

Ramaphosa has been in good spirits during the ANC’s campaign trail. Photo: Screengrab of video

“If music be the food of love play on.” While the elections may not be a scene from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this did not stop African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa taking on the role as DJ to get votes for his party.

With less than a month before South Africans cast their ballots in the national and provincial elections on May 29, political parties have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to woo voters.

The elections are expected to be the most hotly contested polls in the country since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago and is expected to make news across the world.

The closure of Smit street is expected to cause severe disruptions to traffic in the area. Photo: Wesley Lazarus / Shutterstock.com

In traffic news, motorists using the Smit Street offramp underneath the M1 highway in Johannesburg are in for a tough time.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Sunday announced that Smit Street has been temporarily closed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) as a safety measure.

This follows the recent underground tunnel fire last week on the M1 bridge in Johannesburg.

The closure of Smit street is expected to cause severe traffic disruptions in the area.

An anonymous researcher said that employees were required to work every day of the week after dinner, with only one day off per month. Picture: iStock

Coming onto fasion news. in October 2022, the Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein was once again embroiled in allegations of unethical business practices, adding to its extensive history of wrongdoing. These include copying small businesses, accusations of modern slavery, and violations of labour laws.

Despite these controversies, approximately 9 000 new items of clothing allegedly containing toxic chemicals were reportedly being uploaded to their website as we speak.

Meanwhile, individuals on TikTok continue to showcase their #sheinhauls, highlighting a disconnect between awareness of Shein’s practices and consumer behaviour, reports Elle.